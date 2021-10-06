Teachers’ Day: Fayemi presents cars, cash, other gifts to best teachers





Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Tuesday presented cars, computers, cash and other valuables as gifts to best teachers in the state primary, secondary and technical schools.

Fayemi, during the presentation of the gifts in commemoration of the 2021 World Teachers’ Day, said the gesture was in fulfilment of his pledge to continuously motivate teachers in the state to enhance excellence.

He said his administration would continue to improve on the condition of service of the teachers in order to ensure that all schools in the State have qualified and highly motivated teachers.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to the provision of needed technological tools to enhance digital literacy.

He noted that such development would allow teachers to cope with the alternative platform anchored on technology.

Fayemi said there was need for more human and student-centred approaches…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper