WHO welcomes malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described malaria vaccine developed in Africa and by African scientists, recommended for children in sub-Saharan Africa, as “historic’’.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said this at a news conference on Wednesday at the UN headquarters in New York.

Dujarric said WHO had announced that it is recommending widespread use of a malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions.

“The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot programme in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi that has reached more than 800,000 children since 2019.’’

The UN correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, had announced the development at a news conference in Geneva on Wednesday.

Ghebreyesus said the vaccine was a powerful new tool, but like COVID-19 vaccines, it is not the only tool.

According to him, vaccination against malaria does…