Ban lace materials in Nigeria, Julie Coker urges Buhari

By Morenike Taire

Screen legend and Nigerian beauty icon, Julie Coker, has called for a ban on the importation and wearing of lace and other foreign materials in the country, saying this would aid the development of the fashion industry going forward.

In her 61st Independence Day statement, the octogenarian also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for acknowledging another female living legend, Sade Thomas Fahm, last Tuesday in Abuja for pioneering the use of locally woven and dyed textiles in the early 1960s.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu on the latter’s 88th birthday, Buhari had referred to Thomas Fahm as “the matriarch of Nigerian fashion”, adding that the choice this year of six of her original designs for exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum London, will enable the future study of her work by historians, academics and fashion designers in perpetuity.

Buhari said the exhibition gives the world the…