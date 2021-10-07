COVID-19 deaths continue to drop as Africa records 25% decline – WHO

The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have continued to decline globally, with 3.1 million new cases and just over 54,000 new deaths, reported over the last week, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Compared to the previous week, this represents a nine per cent decrease in cases, while deaths remained similar, the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update.

This continues the trend that has been observed since August.

During the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, all regions reported a decline in the number of new cases, apart from Europe which remained similar to the week before.

The largest decline in weekly deaths was reported from Africa, with a 25 per cent decline, compared with the previous week.

Also, the largest decrease in new weekly cases was reported in Africa with 43 per cent decline, followed by the Eastern Mediterranean, 21 per cent.

Southeast Asia reported 19 per cent decline in new cases, the Americas 12 per cent and the Western Pacific 12 per cent.

The…