Decent work: NLC urges FG to address precarious work

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Federal Government to address the issue of precarious work in all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Mr Ayuba Wabba, NLC President, said this while addressing the Head of Civil Service of the Federation in her office on Thursday in Abuja.

The visit was part of activities on sensitisation and awareness to mark the 2021 World Day for Decent Work (WDDW)

Wabba said that government should rise against all forms of casualisation of work in the country and ensure the provision of decent work for the workers.

“We demand an immediate end to all forms of employment that offend human dignity and deny workers access to living wages, social protection and denial of right to forms union.

”We ask employers of labour to respect the law and where the law is observed in breach, the Ministry of Labour and the other agencies of government should enforce the law.

“Today is a day set aside globally, to mark the world decent work day. It’s a day to…