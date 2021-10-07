Hold Ceramic firm liable for maltreatment of workers, CSOs tell Gov Bello

Threaten legal action against coy

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA Civil Society Originations, CSOs, has called on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to hold the management of Chinese-firm, BN Ceramics accountable for alleged dehumanization and maltreatment of workers in the state.

Representatives of the CSOs, who gathered under the umbrella body of Pan African United Development Network, PAUDN, who made the call while speaking at an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja, vowed not to allow their youths to be taken into slavery by any company.

They said the management of BN Ceramics located at Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State, has become notorious for subjecting its Nigerian workers, who are majorly youths to ill-treatment and abuse.

President Pan African United Youths Development Network, Amb. Habib Mohammed, in his address, asked Gov. Bello to sanction the company for violating factory rules in…