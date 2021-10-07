How 80-yr-old Chief Priest, Esuleke was remanded over religious clash

.

By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

CHIEF Kayode Esuleke, a renowned traditionalist and Chief Priest in Osogbo, Osun State was on Tuesday remanded in correctional custody over the alleged murder of a Muslim worshipper in a mosque in the Oluode Aranyin area of the state capital.

Esuleke, together with his son, Ifashola and two other persons, Kola Adeosun and Idowu Hakeem were docked before Justice Ayo Oyebiyi of the state High Court on 13 counts bordering on murder, attempted murder, malicious damage, assault, breach of public peace and engaging in a public fight.

Esubiyi, a masquerade owned by Esuleke had on Sunday, June 27, 2021, left its abode at Olugunna Street, escorted by followers led by Ifasola, to pay homage to friends and family. The journey, according to Ifasola, took them to Aranyin area to meet a fellow traditionalist, known as Baba Sango.

However, a Muslim sect, Kamorudeen Society of Nigeria, led in the state by Ustaz Qosim Yunus was rounding off a three-day prayer session for…