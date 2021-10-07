Kidnappers on the rampage in Lagos, Ondo, Ogun

File photo

*Retired AVM, over 33 others abducted in 3 months

*Huge sums paid as ransom

*We’ve foiled 35 kidnap cases, says Ondo Amotekun Commander

*We’re not aware of demand, payment of ransom—Police

*No kidnapping incident in Osun

By Dayo Johnson, Dapo Akinrefon, Shina Abubakar & James Ogunnaike

The spate of kidnapping in the last three months across the South-West is becoming worrisome despite the advent of the Western Security Network codenamed Amotekun by the South-West governors.

Though kidnap cases have been on the increase, Amotekun, in collaboration with the Police, Department of State Service, DSS and other security agencies, have worked round the clock to rescue victims from kidnappers’ dens.

In Ondo State, there has been countless abductions over the last three months, but Amotekun operatives have lived up to expectations.

It is important to note that while some victims were rescued alive, others died at the hands of their captors.

Unfortunately, in one of the abductions,…