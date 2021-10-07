N5.5bn spent on Dangote Ultra Modern Skills Acquisition Center — Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

Kano State Government has so far spent N5.5 billion on its ultra modern Skills Acquisition Center named after business mogul, Aliko Dangote, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, said on Wednesday.

Ganduje made the disclosure while conducting delegates of the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria (BON) round the project in Kano.

He said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will inaugurate the center in November.

The governor said that the centre would commence operation with 500 trainees.

He said that more modern machines purchased from Europe for the centre were expected to arrive Kano by the end of October.

Ganduje disclosed that the National Board for Technical Education had visited the facility ahead of the accreditation of its programmes.

“To make the center more Nigerian, 60 per cent of admission will be reserved for Kano people irrespective of social, religious and cultural backgrounds.

“The remaining 40 per cent is going to be shared among the 36…