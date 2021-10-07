Ologbotsere descendants set up 7-man committee of elders over crisis

Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III

By Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

Ologbotsere descendants have set up a seven-man committee of elders to revisit issues around the title of Ologbotsere, saying that the family is not at war with anybody.

The spokesman of the family Mr Alex Eyengho made this known yesterday after a meeting of some members of the family at the residence of Ayiri Emami.

It would be recalled that the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III in a pronouncement recently abolished the title of Ologbotsere.

Meantime, Eyengho in his statement said Ayiri was still the Ologbotsere, a position Ayiri had held on to in an earlier interview with the Vanguard.

“However, because we are not averse to peace and reconciliation, we have set up a seven-man committee of very senior elders that will further look into this matter.

“They will consult from left and right and it is an opportunity to show that the Ologbotsere family is not at war with anybody.

