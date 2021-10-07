Purported suspension of Orbih, a joke taken too far — Edo PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo has described the purported suspension of Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman, South South of the party as a joke taken too far.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Chris Nehikhare, State Publicity Secretary of the party in Benin, on Thursday.

Nehikhare said that the party was constrained to react to the unacceptable and regrettable behavior of some of its members in the last few hours.

According to him, the authors of the offensive news release or communique are trouble brewers sponsored by fifth columnists in what can only be described as a joke taken too far.

“It’s unacceptable, null and void.

“The unauthorised, illegal, unconstitutional and irresponsible sharing of social media post announcing suspensions of party officials is hereby condemned and denounced.

“Consequently, Nigerians, Edo people and especially PDP members and supporters are advised to ignore the…