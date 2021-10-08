Army releases Chiwetalu Agu

By Benjamin Njoku

Comic actor Chiwetalu Agu has been released unconditionally by the Nigerian army.

This was contained in a statement posted, Friday on the Actors Guild of Nigeria’s Instagram page.

According to the statement, the veteran actor was released Friday morning after he was arrested by soldiers for wearing Biafra regalia.

The statement reads in part: “The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has secured the release of actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the Nigerian Army.”

“The Senior special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter Governmental Relations to the President Steve Eboh who confirmed the release from the Army Barracks in Enugu thanked the High Command of the Nigerian Army for their cooperation and understanding in the matter.”

“The National President also commended the efforts of the leadership of the pan Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo for their collaborative efforts on the matter.”

However, AGN…