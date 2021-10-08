FG working to reduce poverty, unite Nigerians through entertainment sector, says Lai Mohammed

… hails Idoma International Carnival team

By Luminous Jannamike

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is doing everything possible to unite the country and reduce poverty even through the entertainment sector.

The minister made this known while receiving the executives of the Idoma International Carnival Group on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja on Wednesday.

Represented by Festus Ojieh, the Assistant Director, Entertainment and Creative Services Department in the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, the Minister stressed that the administration was exploring ways to bring Nigerians together and alleviate poverty in the country using cultural carnivals and other similar festivities.

“From the signals we are receiving, after Nollywood, cultural carnivals make the highest contribution to Nigeria’s GDP from the entertainment sector.

“We are, therefore, willing to finance cultural carnivals when…