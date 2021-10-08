IFAD raises alarm on how declining biodiversity threatens food production

Vulnerable farmers at risk

As 1 million animals, plant species to face extinction

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Ahead of the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP-15) that begins on 11 October, 2021, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Thursday, raised the alarm over ldeclining biodiversity threatens food production.

The alarm was raised by Associate Vice President, Strategy and Knowledge Department, IFAD, Dr Jyotsna Puri, while speaking on a report released by IFAD on the calamity depreciating biodiversity will cause the world on fighting climate change and hunger.

According to Puri, the report also outlines how investments in biodiversity contribute to gender equity, women and youth empowerment, and nutrition. Drawing on case studies, the report shows how investments in protecting and enhancing ecosystems can increase benefits to small-scale farmers and the environment.

He added that in Kenya, restoring degraded forests has improved rain capture, boosting water…