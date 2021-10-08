Justice, fairness key to security in Islam

Praise be to Allah, the Lord of the Worlds, who ordered the faithful administration of justice and urged mankind to dispense and be witnesses to justice on all. Allah says: “O you who believe! Be steadfast witnesses for justice, as witnesses to God, even against yourselves, the rich or poor.

“O believers! Stand firm for justice as witnesses for Allah even if it is against yourselves, your parents, or close relatives. Be they rich or poor, Allah is best to ensure their interests. So do not let your desires cause you to deviate ùfrom justiceú.

If you distort the testimony or refuse to give it, then ùknow thatú Allah is certainly All-Aware of what you do.” [An-Nisa:4/135]

Whoever Allah guides remains guided and whoever Allah misguided, remains so. I bear witness that there is no god but Allah alone with no partner, the Almighty, Who has no associates and I bear witness that Muhammad is His slave and His Messenger May Allah’s peace and blessings be upon the Prophet, his…