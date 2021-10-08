Moghalu joins African Democratic Congress, ADC, calls for ‘Third Way’ politics

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, has Friday decamped to the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, the Presidential Candidate of YPP in 2019 general elections, gave reasons for joining the party.

According to him: “For the past year I have been part of a group of individuals and political parties working towards the emergence of a “Third Force” in the Nigerian political space.

“Millions of our countrymen and women, tired of the failure of traditional politics, are waiting eagerly for the emergence of such a platform. I am pleased to announce today that I have joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) political party. The ADC is a key player in this effort to create a new and bigger “megaparty” platform through a merger of several political parties to take power in 2023 and begin the work of rebuilding our beleaguered country.

“Every part of our Nigeria today can benefit…