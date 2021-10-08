Motorists, communities flee as gunmen take over Benue road

By Peter Duru

ONE of the direct link roads to Makurdi the Benue State capital from the South East, the 55 kilometre Makurdi- Aliade road has been abandoned largely due to the harrowing experience of commuters and motorists who daily ply the road.

It is in bad shape and nothing has been done to salvage it thereby leaving the road users to their fate. As a result, motorists heading to and from Makurdi to the Eastern part of the country have carefully avoided it while daredevils now loom large and have carried out their nefarious activities on that route without challenge from any quarters.

In place of the shorter route which has now been left in a deplorable state, commuters now opt for the longer but more motorable Makurdi-Naka-Aondona-Taraku-Otukpo Road.

However, they have suddenly been forced to quit that route by armed men, who pose as kidnappers, terrorists, bandits and armed robbers, who terrorise, kill and maim those who dare to ply it with reckless abandon.

Most of the commercial…