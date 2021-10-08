Need for incentivizing smallholder farmers towards sustaining Nigeria’s Food System

By Arc Kabir Ibrahim

The World Food Day (WFD),16th October, is celebrated annually worldwide to commemorate the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) in 1945.

This is the most widely celebrated event by the UN (United National)involving about 150 Countries including Nigeria.

Over the last 10 years Nigeria has celebrated this event back to back with the National Agricultural Show promoted by the FMARD( Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development),

National Agricultural Foundation of Nigeria( NAFN) and All Farmers Association of Nigeria( AFAN) as partners.

This year Nigeria’s Food System like the global food system is going through a lot of turbulence manifesting in skyrocketing prices of food items even at harvest time when prices traditionally annually come down.

The reason for the situation in Nigeria, in addition to what Mr President said as caused by the activities of middlemen and hoarders, in his Independence Anniversary address to the Nation, may also…