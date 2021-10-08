OTP: FG’s financial transactions Information now accessible

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Federal Government said on Wednesday that the financial transactions information of its ministries, department and agencies could now be easily accessed by Nigerians through its recently established Open Transparency Portal (OTP).

A statement made available to Vanguard on Wednesday by the Director of Press, Information and Public Relations, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, said that the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, made this known while addressing the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure, who was led on a courtesy visit to him by the Pro Chancellor/Chairman of the institution, Ambassador Godknows Igali.

The Accountant-General said: “Through the Open Treasury Portal, financial transactions by agencies can be seen clearly by whoever desires their pattern of expenditure, their funding and the authority behind a specific expenditure.

“Interested individuals, organisations and investigative agencies can now get on the…