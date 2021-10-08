Police burst kidnappers’ hideout in Delta, rescue victim

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

Police operatives have raided a kidnappers’ hideout along Pan Ocean Road, by Koko junction, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, Delta State, rescuing a female victim, Mohammed Sekinat.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe who disclosed this in a statement, said one suspected kidnapper was arrested during the raid.

“On 05/10/021 at about 0730hrs the Command received information from a distressed caller (name withheld) that on 04/10/021 at about 2330hrs, while he was driving to Lagos in a Futon Truck with reg No. FST 345 YD in company of his girlfriend one Mohammed Sekinat ‘f’ aged 27yrs, he was blocked along Koko road junction Oghara, by a three man armed robbery/kidnapping gang.

“He disembarked from the vehicle and escaped while the hoodlums forcefully took his girlfriend away into the bush. Operatives of Oghara Division were immediately dispatched to the area.

“The operatives who went on intelligence…