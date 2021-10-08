Tanker drivers begin nationwide strike weekend over bad roads, others

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THERE are strong indications that Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, may begin a nationwide strike any moment from today over the deplorable conditions of federal roads across the country and two other pending issues.

The other grievances of the tanker drivers are perceived refusal of the federal government to enforce the compulsory installation of safety valve in all petroleum trucks to protect the inflammable contents from spilling over in a situation of road mishaps and alleged continued abuse of the tonnage capacity of Petroleum trucks by marketers and transporters across the country.

Recall that leaders of PTD had on September 25, issued an October 8, 2021 deadline to the Federal Government to address these pending issues, failing which members would down tools and resume the nationwide strike earlier scheduled for March 27, 2021, but was shelved after assurances by the government that…