The ‘overmighty subjects’ of Nigeria

From Left: Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo; Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Ebonyi’s David Omahi, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Chairman, Southern Governors Forum and Govenor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Babajide Sanwolu of Lagos, Enugu State’s Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, Imo Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia in a photograph after Southern Governors meeting at Government House, Asaba. Tuesday

By Donu Kogbara

THE current power struggle between the governors of some Nigerian states and the Abuja-based Federal Government takes me back to my distant schooldays in Britain, when we were taught, in lessons about the late Mediaeval and early Renaissance periods of European history; about the endless tussles between overbearing monarchs and noble vassals determined to protect or expand their rights.

