APC National Chairmanship, not a do or die affair — Akume



…As Middlebelt Youth clamour for slots to be zoned to N-Central

By Tordue Salem

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume, has said the contest for All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship, is not a do-or-die affair by aspirants.

Akume, a former governor of Benue said this in Abuja when he received members of Middlebelt Youth Vanguard, who named him the Grand Patron of the association.

He said that his major concern was for the position to be zoned to the North-Central.

“We are still going on with our state congresses, after that it will be the National Convention. Our prayer is that let this position be zoned to the North-Central.

“I have not declared, but after appropriate consultations and the zoning, we will do the needful. When that occasion arises I will be depending on you. Whoever gets your support is close to getting the victory.

“Also in our zone, we are all committed that whoever emerges will get the support of all…