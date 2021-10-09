ASABA MASSACRE: Indigenes demand establishment of Federal varsity

…Mark 54th memorial anniversary

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE people of Asaba, Delta State, Saturday, decried the October 7,1967 massacre of their indigenes, calling on the Federal Government to establish a university in the capital city as part of measures to compensate for the genocide committed against them during the Nigerian civil war.

READ ALSO:Okowa felicitates with Isiguzo on re-election as NUJ President

Speaking at the 54th memorial anniversary of the Asaba massacre, the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien said the request was a modest one to cushion the people for both the emotional and psychological trauma they suffered when thousands of their people were mowed down by federal troops.

Recalling that he told General Yakubu Gowon (retd), the then Head of State on the need for the establishment of the university as far back as 1995, Edozien disclosed that Gowon promised to support the agitation for the establishment of the University.

He, however decried that…