Beware of the little foxes

By Muyiwa Adetiba

Otis Redding’s evergreen song, ‘Sitting on the dock of bay’ came severally to mind as I sat on the embankment of the lake at the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Ibadan two weekends ago with a fishing rod in my hand.

There was no discernible tide on the languid lake so I was not, like it said in the song, watching the tide roll away. But the feeling of marking time was exactly the same. It was a beautiful morning in a beautiful environment and everything felt just right.

The lake was almost still. The breeze was gentle and soothing. The forest was dense and lush, looking unviolated. The typical forest sounds from birds and reptiles completed the scenery. It seemed the perfect place to be if you were on a get-away holiday. I was. We were.

I like water. Always have. I find the pull of water strange because I can’t even float talk less of swim. Yet, I find an incredible closeness to nature when I am by a body of water – lake, river or…