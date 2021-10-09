NCDC registers 269 cases, 256 discharged, 1 death on Oct 8

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday registered 269 new infections, 256 discharged and one COVID-19 related death, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 207,479.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Saturday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the 269 fresh cases reported on Friday indicate a decline from the 290 cases posted on Thursday.

It said 195,052 cases had been successfully treated, while the country’s total fatalities toll jumped to 2,743.

The Public Health Agency said the 269 new cases were reported from 15 states and the FCT – FCT-89, Lagos-54, Benue-24, Delta-17, Kano-15, Rivers-14, Gombe-13, Kwara-11, Bauchi-9, Plateau-8, Niger-7, Imo-3, Edo-2, Ekiti-1, Jigawa-1 and Nasarawa-1.

“The latest report includes 60 discharged cases reported from Bayelsa State for October 5 (40) and 8 (20), 2021

“Fifteen confirmed cases reported from Kano State for October 7 (8) and 8 (7), 2021, 24 confirmed cases…