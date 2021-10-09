Paxful partners Built With Bitcoin Foundation to fund Qala Fellowship

Paxful

Paxful, the leading global peer-to-peer fintech platform with 2.5 million African users, recently announced its interest and intention to provide support by donating to the Human Rights Foundation, a non partisan, non profit organization that promotes and protects human rights globally.

This donation as indicated by Paxful will be done alongside the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, another humanitarian organization devoted to creating equitable opportunity by providing clean water, access to quality education, sustainable farming, and humanitarian support—all powered by cryptocurrencies.

It is also revealed that the donation will be used to fund Qala Fellowship, a program that would help harness and grow local Nigerian talents and also build career in the bitcoin space. The Qala Fellowship, which is currently accepting applications, aims to get more developers from Africa working on Bitcoin, building…