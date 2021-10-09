Police arrest 12 for kidnapping, conspiracy, robbery in Niger

The Police Command in Niger says it has arrested 12 suspects for alleged conspiracy, robbery, gunrunning and kidnapping.

The command also announced that the arrested persons included those suspected to be supplying fuel to bandits in different parts of the state.

Mr Monday Kuryas, Commissioner of Police in the state, announced

this when the command presented the suspects to newmen on Saturday in Minna.

Kuryas said that on Oct. 2, Police Safer highway patrol on Makera-Mokwa road arrested Mohammed Bello and Nura Umar in a vehicle.

He explained that during the search of the vehicle two AK- 47 rifles, 2 AK- 49 rifles, 16 magazines, 417 live ammunition of 7.62 calibres and 150 RPG live ammunition were recovered.

He said that suspects confessed to the crime and claimed that the arms were being taken from Sokoto to one person known as Yellow in Mokwa.

The commissioner also said that on Oct. 21, police operatives attached to Swashi Police outpost of New-Bussa Division arrested one Habib…