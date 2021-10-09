Policy gaps on school enrolment should be addressed — HDI Nigeria

Synergizes with media, CSOs to proffer solution to challenges bedeviling Basic education sector

By Funmi Ajumobi

Human Development Initiatives, HDI Nigeria, a non- governmental organisation working to ensure accountability and transparency in the utilization of Universal Basic Education Funds, UBEF, particularly in Lagos State, on Wednesday advised the government of Lagos State to address Policy gaps in school enrolment.

The organisation also enjoin Lagos State government to be creative around the timing for re-enrolment which it said will solve a lot of problem bedeviling qualitative basic education.

Through its Project coordinator, Mr Johnson Ibidapo, at a media and Civil Society organisation round-table meeting organized at its head office in Lagos, the organisation said if a state is zero tolerance to out of school children, then its gate must be opened all through the year to enrol them.

Ibidapo, however, affirmed that the issue is a peculiar one because Lagos is a state like no…