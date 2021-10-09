Promotion; Opaluwa, Nnadi, Nwala, others get decorated with new ranks

By Providence Adeyinka

THE Zone ‘A’ of the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS yesterday decorated newly promoted officers with ranks urging the officer to be more dedicated and committed to the duties.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony, Zonal Coordinator, of the zone, Assistant Comptroller General, ACG, Modupe Aremu, said that the decoration was a result of hard work and diligence.

READ ALSOCustomer Service Week: Access Bank remains committed to creating unrivalled banking service

She pointed out that the turnout at the ceremony, shows that the officers are doing well, saying: “You must at all times cultivate and exhibit the virtues of hard work and diligence You must be dedicated to duty because only these could see you through. The officers that didn’t get this promotion, very soon they would be called upon for examination they should put in their best so they can get promoted.”

Aremu explained that the promotion exercise was painstaking adding that any officer that…