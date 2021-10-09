Tackling insecurity: Ebonyi Govt announces N2m reward for anyone with useful information

Governor David Umahi

The Ebonyi Government has announced a N2 million cash reward for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of bandits terrorising some parts of the state.

Gov. Dave Umahi announced this during an inter-denominational prayer summit organised in Abakaliki on Friday by the Office of the Wife of the Governor, in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Umahi also announced a “comprehensive amnesty” for repentant bandits.

He said: “I’m offering a comprehensive amnesty for repentant bandits and terrorists.

“Do not be part of agitation groups, do not be part of killings.

“Anywhere you are and you an Ebonyi man, whether in the West or South-East, I am ready to stop everything to empower you.

“We are ready to empower our youths,” he said.

The governor refuted the reports in the social media that Ebonyi indigenes were responsible for the violent activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra and…