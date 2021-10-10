ASUP urges FG, states to pay arrears of minimum wage

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has called on the Federal and some state governments to pay outstanding arrears of the minimum wage to its members as contained in the Memorandum of Action (MoA).

The union also frowned at the delays in the release of the approved N15 billion Revitalisation Fund, non payment of salaries to its members in some state owned institutions, and non commencement of the renegotiation of the 2010 agreement.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Abdullahi Yelwa, ASUP’s National Publicity Secretary, on Sunday in Bauchi.

Yelwa said that the decisions were reached during the 101st Regular ASUP National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State.

The statement read in parts: “ASUP equally expressed dismay at recent reports of infractions in the process of appointment of Principal Officers in Federal Polytechnics and some state-owned polytechnics in disregard to the provisions in the extant…