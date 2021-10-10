HOSTCON lauds Gov Bello over FG’s declaration of Kogi as oil producing state

The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCON), Kogi chapter, on Saturday commended Governor Yahaya Bello over the declaration of Kogi as an oil producing state by the Federal Government.

The HOSTCON’s Chairman, His Eminence, Bishop Gabriel Ojoka, made the commendation at the Inauguration and Certification of Traditional Council Wing of the association in Lokoja.

Ojoka, who doubles as Chairman, Northern States’ Area of HOSTCON, appreciated the governor for his commitment and effort which had led to the realisation of the prolonged agitation.

”To our leader and dogged State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, we say thank you, we have passed a vote of confidence on you.

”We believe that in this your time before 2023, Kogi will become another London in Nigeria,” he said.

Ojoka also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking a good position, saying the pronouncement of Kogi as oil producing state has given them a…