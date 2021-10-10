I was drunk, says man arrested for defiling teenager in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

A 32-year- old man, Sunday Ukeme, who was arrested for defiling his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos, has blamed his indulgence on alcohol.

The victim’s mother who was traveling out of Lagos, left her in the custody of the suspect’s wife, Mary Sunday, at Idaso Town, Ibeju Lekki, three weeks ago.

However on arrival, the teenager opened up to her mother on how Ukeme forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

The aggrieved mother was said to have reported the matter to policemen at Akodo division, consequent upon which Ukeme was apprehended.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the act took place when Ukeme’s wife went for vigil in one of the churches in the neighbourhood.

Confirming the incident, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Ade Ajisebutu, said ” Consequent upon the report lodged at the Police Station on October 4, 2021, detectives immediately arrested the suspect. “During interrogation, the suspect…