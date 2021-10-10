Viral video: Kwara Govt suspends Madrasah’s head over brutal flogging of students

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara State government has suspended the head of Musbaudeen Islamiy Arabic school in Ganmo, Ifelodun local government area of the state for flogging five of the students including a female because they allegedly attended a birthday party in a club house.

The government had also set up a panel to investigate the incident while the affected students have been taken to hospital for medical attention.

The Arabic school is meant to strictly teach the students who were brought from far and near in Godly way and shun all forms of worldly affairs.

The video showing where five clerics were seen mercilessly beating the students with long canes had gone viral prompting the government to swing into action.

Vanguard reliably gathered that one of parents had called the school management to complain that the students that were put in their care for Islamic teaching were seen in a club house in Ilorin celebrating a birthday.

The video of the party where the erring…