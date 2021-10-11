Alleged housemaid manslaughter: couple says no case to answer

Fortune and Stephen Nwankwo, a couple accused of the murder of their housemaid, Ms Joy Adole, on Monday told an Ikeja High Court that they had no case to answer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the couple is facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, involuntary manslaughter and accessory after the fact to murder.

They were accused of killing 19-year-old Adole on April 20, 2020, at their residence located at No. 18, Ogundola St., Bariga, Lagos.

The couple, however, denied the allegation, claiming that Adole committed suicide by hanging herself in her bedroom.

During Monday’s proceedings, Fortune and Stephen, who were to open defence, filed a no-case submission dated Sept. 24, through their counsel, Mr O. I Barrah.

Responding, the prosecutor, Mrs Abike Oluwasanmi, said that prosecution needed time to respond to the no-case submission.

The case has been adjourned until Nov. 3, for the hearing of the application.

NAN reports that during the last court proceedings…