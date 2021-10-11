CSOs, labour march on Lagos ministry, demand end to water privatisation

At the Lagos State ministry of environment.

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Civil society and labour activists on the platform of the Our Water Our Right movement have called on the Lagos State government to reject all forms of corporate control of water and privatisation of water services, including through so-called “public-private partnerships.”

The groups include the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), and the Joint Action Front (JAF), among others.

The groups made the call in a petition to the Lagos State Government through the Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Tunji Bello after a protest march to mark the commencement of the Africa Week of Action Against Water Privatisation which is billed for 11-15 October 2021.

The week of action was convened by the Our Water Our Right Africa Coalition comprising labour and civil society groups from Cameroon,…