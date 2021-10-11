Customers urge NIPOST to intensify awareness in Bauchi

Customers of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) in Bauchi State have called for an effective awareness campaign of the agency’s services in the state.

They made the call in Bauchi on Saturday at a customers forum organised to commemorate the “World Post Day” celebrated annually on Oct. 9.

One of the customers, Mr Sulaiman Hamisu, said there was need for NIPOST to embark on a vigorous awareness campaign of its services in the state.

“People are not aware of the services of NIPOST , they know the post office but are not aware of the services rendered and the effectiveness of the services.

“So NIPOST should intensify the campaign to create awareness and showcase its services to the citizens,” he said.

Hamisu, however, commended NIPOST for providing effective and cheap services to many agencies adding that the agency’s service delivery was excellent.

Another customer, Mrs Zainab Abdullahi, said many in the communities were not aware of NIPOST’s services; adding…