Gbajabiamila organises workshop for Kano health workers on ethics, professionalism

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has charged health workers in Kano State to be alive to their duties and always show recourse to the ethics and professionalism.

He further urged them to be diligent when attending to patients, reminding them of the legal rights of patients in the case of an injury caused as a result of medical negligence.

The speaker gave the charge at the beginning of a 3-day training workshop for over 65 health workers in Kano to strengthen their capacity for effective service delivery.

Theme, ‘Improving Patient’s Outcome Through Ethical Conduct and Professionalism in the Covid Era,’ the workshop is the second in the series of the national health programme of the Speaker.

Speaking, Gbajabiamila said: “Our gathering here today is an effort to support the work of healthcare professionals in our country by providing training and support to…