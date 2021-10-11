IAU-UOC series: UNESCO Laureate Professor, Aremu to deliver lecture

.

By Fortune Eromosele

His Excellency, UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu has been invited again by the International Association of Universities in collaboration with Universit Oberta de Catalunya to deliver a lecture at the Six and final Lecture on Innovative Education for Unshaped Futures (IE4UF).

The International Association of Universities (IAU) and the UOC have joined forces to produce a series of talks on Innovative Education for Unshaped Futures (IE4UF) with Subtitle: Data Governance What should we be aware of? They will focus on the changes currently taking place in higher education.

The series is divided into 6 hour-long sessions exploring the different levels of change. They will move from broader themes to more specific areas in the second part of the series. Each talk includes the point of view of an online university and a campus university.

The International Association of Universities (IAU) and Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) are pleased to announce the…