It’s time to take back Nigeria — Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare

*Announces N4N movement; says ’99 constitution a glorified certificate

By Dapo Akinrefon, LAGOS

SERVING Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, CGCC, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, announced the formation of a movement known as Nigeria for Nigerians, N4N, saying it is time Nigerians take back their country.

He also described the 1999 Constitution as a glorified certificate which he said must be discarded by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration if the country must make headway.

Bakare, who is also the convener of the Save Nigeria Group, SNG, spoke at his state of the nation broadcast titled: The black box of Nigeria’s politics’, delivered at the church auditorium in Oregun, Lagos.

Speaking on the new movement, he said: “Fellow Nigerians, throughout our history, from the fight for local representation in the colonial administration to the fight for the independence of Nigeria, every time there was progress on the path to nation-building, it…