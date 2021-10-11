Kwara rated first, best in UBEC project execution in North Central

.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State has been rated first among its equals in the north-central states based on the approach is adopted for the ongoing school infrastructural development, said the National APC Media on Thursday.

Meantime, Governor AbdulRazaq, assured the team that no effort will be spared in the ongoing strive to reposition the education sector, even as he called on all relevant stakeholders to key in.

The national team, which is on a nationwide tour of APC States that received UBEC grants to assess how the funds are being utilised, arrived at Kwara on Sunday and concluded its tour of projects on Thursday.

The team is led by Dr. Tom Ohikere.

Ohikere said that they had the mandate as members of the APC News online to carry out the assessment tour of the UBEC/SUBEB projects in the state to authenticate and ascertain their standard, adding that this forms a plan to promote the activities, achievements of the APC-led administration at various levels.

He said,at the…