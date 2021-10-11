No respite for infertile couples as treatment cost skyrockets

•Complete package service now N6.7m •3-cycle plan goes for N3.6m

By Sola Ogundipe, Health Editor

When Doris, a 30-year-old civil servant suffered series of successive pregnancy failures, she and her spouse were encouraged to seek specialized pregnancy care service.

Before then, the couple had tried to conceive for more than six years going from one doctor to another until a gynaecologist diagnosed Doris with incompetent (blocked) fallopian tubes and referred her to a fertility specialist.

After series of preliminary tests and investigations, the couple was advised to try Invitro Fertilisation, IVF, but was in for a shock to learn that it would cost between N1 million and N1.5 million for a single cycle of the procedure. This sum, it was gathered, excludes the cost of assessment, tests, drugs and other incidentals.

The couple’s anxiety escalated when it was made clear that for best results, patients undergoing IVF treatment are recommended to budget for a three-IVF cycle plan.

