Shema, Idris, Dankwanbo emerge top contenders for chairmanship

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor, & Gabriel Olawale

JOSTLING for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, national chairmanship and other slots zoned to the North got keener, weekend, with party leaders from the region scheduling a meeting for Wednesday to harmonise positions.

Currently, no fewer than nine aspirants from the three zones of the North have indicated interest to lead the PDP.

They include Ibrahim Shema, and Senator Ahmed Makarfi, from North West; former Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, Senator Suleiman Nazif, and a serving deputy national chairman of the party, from the North-East.

In the North Central, there are former Senate President, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, former Kogi State Governor Idris Ibrahim, Professor Jerry Gana, former Senate President David Mark, and former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu.

A source told Vanguard that when Northern leaders of PDP met at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, on…