TIWA SAVAGE: The Blackmail and Faux Pax

By Hashim Yussuf Amao

The sextortion news about Tiwa Savage sent sympathy down the spine. If anyone should get blackmailed for their leaked nudes, it shouldn’t be Tiwa – a Queen who had severally used her talent and platform to speak against ills in the society. The #wearetired hashtag she initiated in the spring of 2020 strongly vent frustration at the rape and sextortion ladies face on daily.

Only Jamil’s Mother would go on to liaise with the Lagos State Police Commissioner to roll out numbers rape and sextortion victims could call in times of distress. Who would further offer legal aid to rape and sextortion victims with her hard-earned money? Only Queen Tiwa Savage did!

Getting bitten from the same venom she once tried to fritter disperses the twist of luck. Withal, I’m glad she braced up to bear the brunt of her costly mistake— recording a sex moment with her lover — and that of her lover who had mistakenly uploaded it on Snapchat but deleted it almost immediately,…