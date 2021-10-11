Uzodimma condoles families of soldiers killed at Izombe, vows to arrest culprits

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo on Monday in Owerri commiserated with families of two soldiers killed on Friday at Izombe community in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

The governor has also vowed that the perpetrators would be unmasked and brought to justice.

This is contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

The two soldiers and a resident were killed in a squabble between youths, who were collecting tolls from illegal oil bunkerers and oil thieves in the community.

The traditional ruler of Oborsi-Izombe, Eze Pius Muforo, had on Sunday lamented that more than 70 houses, 15 vehicles and 25 motorcycles were razed just as crops were destroyed consequent upon a security raid in the area.

Pained by the loss of lives and destruction of property, Uzodimma promised that government…