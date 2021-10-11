Why I’m in Ekiti governorship race ― Segun Oni

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Former Ekiti state governor and leading aspirant in the June 18, 2022, gubernatorial election, Engr. Segun Oni said his desire to return to office is premised on the yearnings of Ekiti people to have him back in the continuation of his enduring legacies.

Oni who is seeking the governorship ticket on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stated this shortly after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms on Monday in Abuja.

Accompanied by an army of supporters, Oni said service delivery which “characterized” his administration from 2007 to 2010, would be given pride of price if he is given the nod by the electorate to return to the Ekiti State Government House.

“We are responding majorly to the sentiment people have been expressing in our state about the services we rendered them when I was the governor of the state.

“Based on that, the people believe that they and us still have more to give to one another.

“That is why…