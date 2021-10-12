EFG Hermes partners Microsoft to accelerate digital transformation

By Nkiruka Nnorom

EFG Hermes, a financial services corporation in Frontier Emerging Markets (FEM), and Microsoft have announced a strategic cloud partnership aimed at accelerating the firm’s digital transformation and shaping the future of innovation in the financial services industry.

The companies will strike a unique collaboration to unlock the opportunities that Microsoft’s cloud has to offer, with a specific view toward the challenges of financial services. The partnership will enable EFG Hermes to accelerate the modernization of its IT environment to enhance customer, employee and developer experience.

As part of the strategic partnership, the companies will focus on accelerating a secure and robust digital transformation roadmap aligned with EFG Hermes’ digital strategy.

The transformation will result in a modern, more flexible and scalable IT environment for EFG Hermes, as well as…