El-Rufai presents 2022 draft budget of N233bn to Assembly

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has presented the 2022 draft budget of N233 billion to Kaduna State House of Assembly, with a capital expenditure of N146 billion and recurrent spending of N87.6 billion.

Giving a further breakdown of the N233billion budget estimate, the governor disclosed that it has a capital to recurrent ratio of 63% : 37%.

El Rufai noted that the 2022 estimates are slightly smaller than the 2021 budget of N237.52bn, which had N157.56bn as capital and N79.96bn recurrent expenditure, a 66% to 34% capital to recurrent ratio.

He further said that the priorities of the 2022 estimates are on Education, Healthcare and Infrastructure, like previous budgets.

Speaking during the presentation of the draft budget on Tuesday, El Rufai pointed out that the allocations in the 2022 budget estimates reflect the political values and governance principles that have consistently guided the six previous budgets that his government…