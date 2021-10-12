Malaria still highest cause of Under 5s, maternal deaths in Nigeria — commissioner

Mosquito

Dr Betta Edu, Cross River Commissioner for Health on says malaria remains the highest cause of under-fives and maternal mortality in Nigeria.

Edu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Calabar, while reacting to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) approval of a malaria vaccine.

The commissioner said that apart from being responsible for the death of many in Sub-Saharan Africa, malaria accounts for the highest number of visits to the hospital in Nigeria.

She said that vaccine was a welcome development, as it would help to lift the economic burden on families, the nation and the health system in Nigeria.

“We all know the menace malaria has caused in Nigeria, 11 per cent of maternal mortality is attributed to malaria and it is the highest cause of deaths among under-fives children.

“There is also the economic burden, as in Nigeria there is hardly any family that doesn’t treat malaria at least once or twice in a year.

“So, if we…